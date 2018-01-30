Mzuzu University Football Club, on Saturday elected new executive members in the Main Lecture Theatre where literary scholar, Albert Mtungambera Harawa, was re-elected as Chairperson.

SULOM Sub Committee member, Alex Mbale, presided over the elections and encouraged the elected members to discharge their duties with diligence.

"You have been entrusted with this important responsibility and your followers expect trophies into the campus this season," he said to the newly elected office bearers.

Harawa retained his seat as Chairperson unopposed and Baxter Chirambo became the club's Vice Chirperson, also unopposed.

Donnex Chilonga is the club's new General Secretary with Chimango Nyasulu as his vice. The two also went unopposed.

Ndaziona Munthali was entrusted with the club's purse with Gracious Mnyenyembe as his Vice, also unopposed.

Five members of the Mzuzu University staff contested for three positions as committee members. Ephraim Nyirenda got 33 votes followed by Wezzie Shaba who scooped 28 votes. Edson Makiyi got 23 votes. Agness Mzumara had 16 votes while Walusungu Nyirongo had 7 votes.

Tenson Masai Musachi and Macbin Simwera were elected into the executive as student represantatives.

In his acceptance speech, Albert Mtungambera Harawa said he was humbled with the trust he had been given to run Mzuni FC. He added that the best that the club has done is to remain in the super league. He said with the new members in the committee, the executive will try to do more in helping the club raise funds so that at least a trophy or two can be brought to Mzuzu University.

"Mzuni FC is not for the students and lecturers only. Mzuni FC is for Mzuzu City. Mzuni FC is for the whole northern region. I accept the challenge before me and I hope that together as Mzuni FC family we can do more for everybody to smile," he added.

In a separate interview with Nyasa Times, Harawa lamented over the tendency by some super league clubs in signing Mzuni players without proper procedures.

"I can assure you that Silver Strikers did not consult us to sign Lazurus Deco Nyemera as their player. We hear of some of our players being with Masters Security but what I can tell you is that neither Silver Strikers nor Masters Security approached us on these transfers. It's unfortunate that relevant authorities are simply turning a blind eye to this as if everything is normal," lamented Harawa.

Student representative in the executive, Tenson Masai Musachi, told Nyasa Times that his major role will be to lobby for transport money to ferry the students to the stadium and give vocal support to their team every time they have a fixture to fulfill.