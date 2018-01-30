29 January 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mzuni FC Elect New Executive - Harawa Re-Elected Chair Unopposed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phillip Pasula

Mzuzu University Football Club, on Saturday elected new executive members in the Main Lecture Theatre where literary scholar, Albert Mtungambera Harawa, was re-elected as Chairperson.

SULOM Sub Committee member, Alex Mbale, presided over the elections and encouraged the elected members to discharge their duties with diligence.

"You have been entrusted with this important responsibility and your followers expect trophies into the campus this season," he said to the newly elected office bearers.

Harawa retained his seat as Chairperson unopposed and Baxter Chirambo became the club's Vice Chirperson, also unopposed.

Donnex Chilonga is the club's new General Secretary with Chimango Nyasulu as his vice. The two also went unopposed.

Ndaziona Munthali was entrusted with the club's purse with Gracious Mnyenyembe as his Vice, also unopposed.

Five members of the Mzuzu University staff contested for three positions as committee members. Ephraim Nyirenda got 33 votes followed by Wezzie Shaba who scooped 28 votes. Edson Makiyi got 23 votes. Agness Mzumara had 16 votes while Walusungu Nyirongo had 7 votes.

Tenson Masai Musachi and Macbin Simwera were elected into the executive as student represantatives.

In his acceptance speech, Albert Mtungambera Harawa said he was humbled with the trust he had been given to run Mzuni FC. He added that the best that the club has done is to remain in the super league. He said with the new members in the committee, the executive will try to do more in helping the club raise funds so that at least a trophy or two can be brought to Mzuzu University.

"Mzuni FC is not for the students and lecturers only. Mzuni FC is for Mzuzu City. Mzuni FC is for the whole northern region. I accept the challenge before me and I hope that together as Mzuni FC family we can do more for everybody to smile," he added.

In a separate interview with Nyasa Times, Harawa lamented over the tendency by some super league clubs in signing Mzuni players without proper procedures.

"I can assure you that Silver Strikers did not consult us to sign Lazurus Deco Nyemera as their player. We hear of some of our players being with Masters Security but what I can tell you is that neither Silver Strikers nor Masters Security approached us on these transfers. It's unfortunate that relevant authorities are simply turning a blind eye to this as if everything is normal," lamented Harawa.

Student representative in the executive, Tenson Masai Musachi, told Nyasa Times that his major role will be to lobby for transport money to ferry the students to the stadium and give vocal support to their team every time they have a fixture to fulfill.

Malawi

150 Illegal Migrants Deported

A total of 150 Malawian citizens who were staying in South Africa without proper documents have been deported back to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.