Malawi: Karonga Stadium Officially Opened

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondowani Namkumwa on Sunday officially opened the long awaited Karonga Stadium which among others is set to enhance income generation of Karonga District Council.

The 20 000 seater capacity stadium whas been funded by Local Development Fund (LDF) through financial assistance from the German Development Corporation to the tune of over Mk 500 Million.

Speaking during the colourful official opening Namkumwa, said the development apart from ensuring the council maximize revenue collection the Stadium is also aimed at promoting sports at district level.

"Its vital councils around the country must maximize revenue collection effectively but it can't be done without proper infrastructure hence government have initiated these projects through LDF," he said.

He added, in order for councils to deliver quality services it's vital they maximize revenue collection through such facilities especially with the coming in of decentralization.

"The President is passionate about youth development and we know our youths love sports hence government plans to construct community stadiums in all of our districts to give our youths the best infrastructure to develop their talents," said Namkumwa.

The Minister therefore urged the council to guard the facility by ensuring it's utilized properly and sustainably.

Karonga stadium construction committee chairperson Kossum Munthali expressed gratitude for the development because the fanatic football mad district was crying out for a stadium.

"The plans to have a stadium in Karonga began in 2000 and 18 years down the line it has finally come to fruition and we are grateful to government through LDF for the implementation of the initiative started by Karonga residents," said a passionate Munthali.

He said, plans are in progress to civic educate the residents to own the facility in order to avoid issues of vandalism. In addition an account has been open to make sure that 10% of revenue collected at the stadium is set aside for maintenance of the facility.

Local traditional dances and drama and a football match between Chilumba Barracks and Iponga spiced up the official opening of the stadium.

Karonga stadium is the latest of 5 stadiums that have been constructed by LDF including Rumphy, Kasungu, Mangochi and Mulanje.