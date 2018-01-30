29 January 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: South Sudan Peace Talks Set to Resume

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Frederic Musisi

Kampala — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) has approved commencement of the second phase of the 'High Level Revitalisation Forum' for the South Sudan peace talks from February 5 to February 16 in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

It is expected that the revitalisation forum, to be attended by the warring parties in the South Sudan conflict, will come up with "concrete measures to restore permanent ceasefire" and also "develop a revised and realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transition period" later this year.

The resumption of the peace talks was approved by foreign affairs ministers of Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan, who held a meeting at the weekend on the sidelines of the 30th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa.

Highly attended

The ministers' meeting was also attended by former Bostwana president Festus Mogae, the chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission that monitors implementation of the 2016 South Sudan peace agreement, Igad's executive secretary Mahboub Maalim, and special envoys from European Union, US, United Kingdom, China and Norway.

Mr Mogae said several peace violations have been reported in the Upper Nile, Jonglei and Central Equatoria states, and further called for sanctions against the "ceasefire violators."

The Igad ministers, in a joint communique, decried recent confrontational remarks made by officials from the government side led by President Salva Kiir and the opposition side led by his former vice president, Dr Riek Machar, against the cessation of hostilities agreement which both sides committed to earlier.

The first phase of the revitalisation took place last month, reviewing key points raised during previous consultative meetings whose outcomes are said to be key, but its outcomes were disproved, especially by President Kiir's government.

South Sudan

Journalist Jailed for Covering Food Protests

SUDAN authorities have been urged to release a female journalist arrested while covering anti-inflation protests. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.