30 January 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: DPP Aspirant Donates Assorted Items to Two Health Facilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Synd Kalimbuka

Zomba — Zomba- Malosa Constituency aspiring candidate for 2019, Grace Kwelepeta on Friday donated assorted items to patients at Machinjiri and Domasi health centres in Zomba District.

Speaking after the donation she made to antenatal, post-natal care, female and children's wards at the two health facilities, Kwelepeta said she wanted to cheer the patients who usually have different needs during the time they are in hospitals.

"What motivated me to come up with this donation was that such health facilities do not receive any direct assistance for the patients," she said.

Kwelepeta added that she has also been undertaking different charity programmes such as sponsoring football and netball bonanzas in the constituency, as one way of assisting the communities.

The aspiring candidate then called for women support if the 50-50 campaign was to be achieved in the 2019 elections.

Kwelepeta said there was need for more support in terms of leadership skills as well as resources towards women to achieve what the country desires in its 50-50 campaign.

"Despite the many challenges women face in elected positions, I am ready to contest for the parliamentary seat on a Democratic Progressive Party ticket," she challenged.

One of the beneficiaries to the donation at Domasi Health Centre, Phales Mtakwire of Likonde Village expressed gratitude to the shadow MP.

Mtakwire said she would not such a donation as she was in need of the materials that the Kwelepeta brought to the patients at the health facility.

The assorted items included bread, petroleum jelly, juice and soap worth MK300, 000.

Malawi

150 Illegal Migrants Deported

A total of 150 Malawian citizens who were staying in South Africa without proper documents have been deported back to… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.