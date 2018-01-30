Zomba — Zomba- Malosa Constituency aspiring candidate for 2019, Grace Kwelepeta on Friday donated assorted items to patients at Machinjiri and Domasi health centres in Zomba District.

Speaking after the donation she made to antenatal, post-natal care, female and children's wards at the two health facilities, Kwelepeta said she wanted to cheer the patients who usually have different needs during the time they are in hospitals.

"What motivated me to come up with this donation was that such health facilities do not receive any direct assistance for the patients," she said.

Kwelepeta added that she has also been undertaking different charity programmes such as sponsoring football and netball bonanzas in the constituency, as one way of assisting the communities.

The aspiring candidate then called for women support if the 50-50 campaign was to be achieved in the 2019 elections.

Kwelepeta said there was need for more support in terms of leadership skills as well as resources towards women to achieve what the country desires in its 50-50 campaign.

"Despite the many challenges women face in elected positions, I am ready to contest for the parliamentary seat on a Democratic Progressive Party ticket," she challenged.

One of the beneficiaries to the donation at Domasi Health Centre, Phales Mtakwire of Likonde Village expressed gratitude to the shadow MP.

Mtakwire said she would not such a donation as she was in need of the materials that the Kwelepeta brought to the patients at the health facility.

The assorted items included bread, petroleum jelly, juice and soap worth MK300, 000.