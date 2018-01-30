Uganda Introduces New Rotavirus Vaccine for Infants

Uganda has introduced a new drug to combat Rotavirus and other related diseases among the infants in the country.

Officials from the ministry of health say Rotavirus is one of the leading causes of cholera among children and that the introduction of the drug will go a long way in reducing infant mortality.

According to Centre for Disease Control, Rotavirus is a contagious virus that can cause gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach and intestines). Symptoms include severe watery diarrhea, vomiting, fever and abdominal pain. Infants and young children are most likely to get rotavirus disease. They can become severely dehydrated and need to be hospitalized and can even die.

Dr Bernard Odar, the Programme Manager under Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunization says the drugs are already in the country though they have not yet started administering them. According to him, the drugs will be administered to children at six and ten months after birth. "We shall supply the drugs to all infants freely to ensure that they are free from Cholera related illnesses."

He said currently the drugs are available in private health facilities, but are too expensive for most of the parents to afford. Each dose of the drug in a private clinic costs about USD 100, but Dr Odar said the drugs will be free in government facilities.

He said though the drug will not be used to treat Cholera, the vaccination will prevent Rotavirus which is the main cause of Cholera.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health said Uganda has reported cholera outbreaks annually for over 50 years, yet cholera is a preventable and treatable disease. She said in the recent past the government of Uganda has stepped-up interventions that have resulted in steady decline of cholera cases.

"The decline is not enough. I would like to see zero cholera cases reported from all districts because we know what causes cholera and how to prevent it using old and new tools," she said.

She said the Ministry of Health's focus is now on health promotion and disease prevention because it is cheaper to prevent disease than treat.

"In February 2018, we shall introduce rotavirus vaccine for prevention of rotavirus diarrhea in young children. We are also introducing oral cholera vaccine to complement provision of water, sanitation and hygiene in cholera "hotspots" specifically for the fishing community who according to research that you have been shared today are less than 10% of the population of Uganda, yet they contribute majority (58%) of reported cholera cases annually," Ms Aceng said.

According to her, the factors that result in cholera outbreaks are inadequate sanitation, use of contaminated water, poor hygiene; both personal and domestic.

"These are factors that can be addressed by communities and local leadership with our support. We shall not hesitate to ashame districts and local leaders from communities with latrine coverage that are below the set standard of 100%. Therefore, open defecation will not be condoned. I urge the district representatives present here to take note and act before we are on their door-steps," Ms Aceng warned.

"In addition to use of safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), we encourage all districts to use the new laboratory at Butabika and those at regional level for timely detection of outbreaks to prevent the spread. Also, all health workers in the districts described as cholera "hotspots" will be trained on appropriate use of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) to ensure early detection," she said.

Uganda has identified Nebbi, Pakwach, Hoima and Buliisa as cholera hotspots in the country. Dr Aceng said she needs leaders from those districts to take up the lead in fighting the scourge and eliminate it completely.

"We have come a long way with cholera from 90% of districts affected in 1998 to now cholera "hotspots" in 2018. Let us work together and commit ourselves to Uganda that is free from cholera as set in the national cholera strategic plan that I launched few months ago.