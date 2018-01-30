Photo: New Zimbabwe

Former president Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe cartoon.

Former vice president in both Zanu PF and government, Joice Mujuru, said Zimbabweans have Grace Mugabe to thank for the fall of her husband late last year.

Mujuru said Grace's behaviour during her countrywide rallies between 2014 and last year led to the fall of former president Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was forced to resign last November after the military took over government following the expulsion of then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa. He had been in power since 1980.

"We need to seriously reflect and see what part Grace Mugabe played in cutting short her husband's political career through her behaviour in the last three years," said Mujuru.

Mujuru, who is now the leader of the National People's Party (NPP), said this while she was addressing community leaders in Dotito in Mashonaland Central province recently.

This was also her first address in the area which she represented for many years in Parliament since she was fired from Zanu PF in 2014.

"Grace, through her Meet the People tour which she started in 2014, was the beginning of the script of despot Mugabe's end," she told the villagers.

"She attacked everyone besides herself and angered both ruling and opposition party leaders and supporters and takes no friends with her."

"When we thought all was done after the 2014 December congress, she then fast tracked it with presidential interface youth rallies."

"As the script reached its climax, every time she opened her mouth, Zanu PF lost support base and gained more enemies," said Mujuru.

She added, "Mugabe ended up surrounded by more enemies, check the last two rallies in Bulawayo and Harare's Super Sunday with the apostolic sect."

Mujuru also said if it wasn't for Grace, nobody would have deposed Mugabe who wanted to be a life president.

"Citizens and the world over need to see the positive out of Grace's conduct and where Mugabe is today after 37 years in power," said the NPP leader.