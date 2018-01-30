30 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt to Train Farmers On Irrigation

By Mellisa Mutasa

Government will soon be training farmers who benefited under the Pedstock Centre Pivot Irrigation loan facility on the operation, maintenance and management of their irrigation equipment. The training, which is being conducted by the Department of Irrigation Development, will be carried out in all provinces. In a statement yesterday, the department revealedthat only farmers who benefited from the facility should attend the workshops.

The training will cover production issues, irrigation of maize and soya beans, including loan repayment and marketing. The workshops will be held today and tomorrow in Mashonaland East at Dindingwe Farm, Marondera District (Manicaland), Mashonaland Central at Parklands (Muchero) Farm and in Zvimba District (Mashonaland West).

The last workshops will be held early February at Woolendale (Masvingo), Matobo District (Midlands), Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South. Irrigation development is key to the country's food security. Government has increased irrigation development projects in order to wean farmers from rain-fed agriculture.

It is also encouraging farmers to adopt water efficient irrigation mechanisms for optimal use of resources. Studies have shown that a centre pivot is effective and reliable as it reduces labour costs, distributes water uniformly, applies to more shallow depths, works automatically with low maintenance and allows good watering.

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement advised farmers to embrace the latest farming technologies and to work together and return the country to being the breadbasket of Southern Africa.

