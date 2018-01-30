South Africa: The Rugby Problem Runs Deeper Than Merely Having a Poor Coach in Allister Coetzee

analysis

A leaked letter from Allister Coetzee to South African Rugby Union (SARU) CEO Jurie Roux indicates that the embattled coach will be fired before anyone can say "TMO". But it's another reminder that SARU couldn't run a bath... and not because its headquarters are in Cape Town. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

You would think that in the day and age of leaks and social media, companies would make a bit of an effort to communicate better with the people they employ. And yet, here we are.

Over the weekend, TimesLive published excerpts from an explosive leaked letter written by embattled Springbok coach Allister Coetzee to South Africa Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

The letter - reportedly 19 pages long - raises several bones of contention, and drums up a number of excuses for how dismally the Springboks have performed.

Chief among the issues is that at a meeting on 18 January 2018, Coetzee was told that his four-year contract would be ended. He claims that this decision was made despite his performance review not having started yet. Reports suggest that this is because SARU can't agree on who should do it.

Coetzee goes on to claim that he was told that if...