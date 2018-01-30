Photo: Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica

Econet Wireless offices in Harare.

Econet has partnered with Mutare City Council and local vendors to ensure that there is sanity in Central Business District (CBD).

Under the partnership, airtime vendors registered with Econet under the Mutare Airtime Vendors Association will now be selling council parking discs and Econet products at designated areas for a commission.

The arrangement will also see registered vendors getting discounts on Econet products for resale.

The deal came at a time council is facing funding challenges to recruit more parking monitors in the CBD.

Under the new order, registered vendors will no longer play a cat and mouse game with municipal police and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The vendors will put on new bibs with council and Econet logos side by side.

Speaking at the launch of the project held at Meikles Park, Econet General Manager, Passion Muranganwa, said the new joint venture will see registered vendors being partners in business.

"Under the partnership you no longer fear police or municipal cops. You are no longer illegal vendors. We will continue to work together to ensure that you get our products at lowest prices. You are no longer vendors but business partners," said Muranganwa.

He said the profit margin for vendors will now increase as they will now sell many products and parking discs.

Mutare mayor, Tatenda Nhamarare said the partnership will bring sanity in the CBD as vendors will be operating from designated points.

"We are happy that Econet has partnered us as way to bring sanity in our city as well as empowering our people. We have increased our profit to $4 per parking disc booklet to our vendors," said Nhemarare.

He said the new bibs inscribed 'Smart Data Network' with both Econet and council logo will make vendors visible to motorists.

Mutare Airtime Vendors Association spokesperson Hazvirambwi Madzinga said they have a membership of 500.

He said they were happy with the latest development, adding that their members can now operate freely without harassment.

"Profit margin has increased because we are now selling many products. This project will benefit 153 members for now," said Madzinga.