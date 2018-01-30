Cameroon: Ayuk Tabe Handed to Cameroonian Judiciary

THE number of Cameroonians seeking refuge in neighbouring Nigeria has leaped above 11 000 since a crackdown by… Read more »

« Distinguished Journalists, Ladies and Gentlemen The Government of Cameroon hereby announces to the national and international public opinion that a group of forty-seven terrorists, including Mr. AYUK TABE, were handed, a few hours ago, to the Cameroonian Judiciary, before which they will be tried for their crimes. The Government of Cameroon takes this opportunity to commend the excellent multifaceted cooperation existing between Nigeria and Cameroon, particularly with regard to security. The Government of Cameroon reaffirms the determination of both countries, under the leadership of their respective Heads of State, never to tolerate that their territories be used as a base for destabilizing activities directed against one of them ».

