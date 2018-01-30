29 January 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Husband Sentenced for Murder of Valentina Guebuza

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Maputo City Court on 23 January sentenced businessman Zofimo Muiuane to 24 years imprisonment for the first degree murder of his wife, Valentina Guebuza, daughter of former President, Armando Guebuza, on 14 December 2016.

The court also ordered him to pay 50 million meticais (US$840,000) in compensation to the Guebuza family.

The judge, Flavia Mondlane, also declared that the court found Muiuane guilty of two other crimes, and sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment for the illegal possession of firearms, and eight years for the falsification of an official document. However, the prison sentences will be served simultaneously, since, under normal circumstances, 24 years is the maximum prison term under Mozambican legislation.

The forged document refers to a South African passport found in Muiuane's possession, in the name of "Washington Dube", but bearing Muiuane's photograph.

The court rejected Muiuane's claim that Valentina shot herself accidentally. His defence was that, in a bitter argument between them, Valentina pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. He then supposedly tried to disarm her and in the struggle she pulled the trigger and shot herself. This account failed to explain how Valentina was shot twice, and was contradicted by the forensic and ballistics evidence, which showed that the gun could not have been fired at point blank range.

Judge Mondlane said there were also aggravating circumstances, including Muiuane's lack of any sign of repentance during the trial, and his refusal to collaborate with the court in discovering the truth.

Muiuane's lawyer, Amadeu Uqueio, announced that his client will appeal against the verdict and sentence. The defence insists that the shooting was accidental, and that the evidence to the contrary is flawed.

Mozambique

Second Round Required for Nampula By-Election

It has been confirmed that no candidate in the by-election in the northern city of Nampula, held on 24 January, received… Read more »

Read the original article on AIM.

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.