Kenyans on Twitter expressed mixed reactions after two popular local TV stations unceremoniously went off air on Tuesday morning.

Most Kenyans complained that they were unable to receive signals for NTV and Citizen TV as well as some of the Royal Media Services FM stations.

The stations were available in some parts and platforms like online streaming.

Media reports indicate that On Friday last week, a section of media managers and select editors from the main media houses were quietly summoned to a meeting at the State House, Nairobi.

According to the Kenya Editors' Guild chairman Linus Kaikai, President Uhuru Kenyatta expressly threatened to shut down and revoke the licences of any media house that will broadcast live Tuesday's planned 'swearing-in' of Nasa leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

NTV, Citizen TV and the Communications Authority are yet to issue a statement on the matter.

This is what KOT had to say:

Citizen TV yawah... .what bad weather is this #NASAOathDay 😐 pic.twitter.com/WbHtpVDdFS

- Maccos C.M. (@maccoscyrus) January 30, 2018

#NASAOathDay,Fine, switch off the signals and if possible paralyse social media the whole day. It will not make Kenyans suddenly hate Raila!!

- Le Petit Mutua (@JeSuisMutua) January 30, 2018

Aiii This' weird Citizen Tv and NTV down!

We are left with K24 tv, Ktn and Ebru

Kwani What's Going On I can't Watch Cartoons and Afro Cinemas #AdelleAndShaffieOnKISS #MileleBreakfast #TheQueenMzansi #DMF #NASAOathDay#NASASwearingIn#AMLiveNTV pic.twitter.com/XmtEXiqbE4

- Keitus (@RapperKeitus) January 30, 2018

Where's @KTNNews hiding its servers? I'm told @ntvkenya and @citizentvkenya have already been strangled. #NASAOathDay #NASASwearingIn must go on nevertheless.

- joshua araka (@babahezel) January 30, 2018

But why switch off Citizen while others channels are on air? #NasaOathDay

- Opuk Jakinda (@Amor_Njuguna) January 30, 2018

Citizen TV is off it isn't covering the Uhuru park event NTV if overworking #nasaoathday

- Duncan Mugah Junior (@mugahduncan) January 30, 2018

@cck has switched off citizentv waiting for them to switch of my phone bure kabisa #NasaOathDay

- mtukatuni (@mtukatuni) January 30, 2018

They have shutdown @citizentvkenya and @ntvkenya ,let them not hide the Bible too#NASAOathDay

- Isaac Wambua (@Isaack_wambua) January 30, 2018