30 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Escape Death Narrowly After Tanker Burst Into Flames - Photos

By Charles Wanyoro

Two roads construction workers are nursing injuries after the tanker they were operating burst into flames at Kiamuringa, along the Muthatari-Siakago road.

The tanker was spreading tar and chips when it burst into flames, sending the crew scampering for safety, during the Monday incident.

Area village elder, Samuel Mutiso said the driver suffered a dislocated leg after he jumped off the vehicle, while another crew member suffered minor burns in the stomach and chest.

"The vehicle just developed mechanical fault and burst into flames. The fire had engulfed the area and people were watching it from afar. The vehicle burnt completely," said Mr Mutiso.

The two victims were rushed to nearby Embu Children's hospital, Tenri.

The afternoon incident caused a scare at the sleepy Kiamuringa market forcing vehicles heading to and from Siakago to use a diversion.

Ms Jane Karimi, who resides next to the road where the incident occurred, narrated how residents ran in fear of the fire spreading, as the crew also for dear life.

"They said that the fuel pipe burst and then the one operating the tar machine didn't realize. It burst into flames and burnt him," she said.

