Kenya: Commuters Forcibly Board Ferry in Mombasa After Waiting Two Hours

Ferry users were Tuesday morning delayed for two hours after one ferry temporarily stalled at the Mombasa mainland side of the Likoni Channel.

Mv Jambo temporarily stalled at the ramp after a lorry hit its prow and partly damaged it.

The driver of the lorry was injured and he was rushed to a nearby hospital on the Island side.

COMMOTION

Car and human traffic had built up on both Mombasa mainland and Island sides of the Likoni Channel.

There was commotion on the mainland side when hundreds of seemingly agitated commuters forcibly opened the locked gate of the waiting bay and boarded a waiting ferry, Mv Harambee.

Police officers, Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) officials and security guards had a difficult time controlling the commuters.

Four ferries are operational at the channel - Mv Nyayo, Mv Jambo, Mv Harambee and Mv Kilindini.