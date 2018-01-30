East Africa: Report - EAC 'Free of Worms'

ALL six countries making up the East African Region have been declared free from Guinea Worm disease after 'Zero Cases' were reported in South Sudan, according to the latest study report.

Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda were already certified free from Guinea worm disease; only South Sudan, the newcomer to the East African Community was still under study by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This was revealed during the 30th Summit meeting of African Union Heads of State held in Ethiopia, a gathering which focused on issues of neglected tropical diseases. It was observed that only 26 cases of Guinea-worm were reported in Africa by the end of 2017, a significant stride in eradicating the infections, considering that 30 years ago the annual cases used to reach three million.

"Guinea worm disease, which 30 years ago afflicted more than three million people in 20 countries is on the brink of eradication, suppression rate is at 98 per cent withjust 26 cases in two countries," says the 'United to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases,' 2018 report. Guinea-worm Disease, also called Dracunculiasis, is an infection by the Guinea worm after a person drinks water containing water fleas infected with guinea-worm larvae.

The victim later develops a painful burning feeling as the female worm forms a blister on the skin, usually on a lower limb. At the AU summit of last Sunday, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) released its Annual Scorecard, updating progress in malaria control and prevention on the continent during the 30th annual AU Summit in Addis Ababa.

For the first time this year, ALMA, working with Uniting to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases and the WHO reported the progress on five neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that affect the poorest populations in Africa.

A report from Ms Rachel Jones of the 'Uniting to Combat NTDs' support centre reveals that the scorecard revealed how individual countries were faring in their strategies to treat and prevent the spread of trachoma, lymphatic filariasis (LF) onchocerciasis (river blindness), schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiasis (STH) with a view to taking action and accelerating progress on these diseases. The East African Region was already free from these diseases, except for Guineaworm Disease, which had only been a problem in Ethiopia, Chad and South-Sudan, but South Sudan has just been declared free.

The Guinea worm disease programme was scored yellow. According to the report, good progress was made towards its elimination by the year 2020, but cases are still occurring in Chad, and a new potential outbreak began in Ethiopia, where cases continue to be found in dogs. "Still infections in dogs fell by 20 per cent between January and September 2017 compared with the same period in 2016. Good progress was made in Mali and South Sudan, with no cases reported," the report reads, in part.

Programme support remains strong, with sustained funding for the campaign and good collaboration among stakeholders on cross-border issues and research. Insecurity and population displacement remain significant challenges. The robust research programme has yet to find how dogs are infected.

The overall score of yellow reflects continued progress towards zero human cases in Mali and South Sudan; however, cases persist in Chad, with no improvement over the past few years. Animal infections and lack of security are unpredictable external challenges that will have to be overcome for the final stage of the programme.