Cameroon: Athletics - New Season Kicks Off

The first playing day of the 2018 national Inter clubs championship started in Yaounde on Saturday January 27, 2018.

The surroundings of the Yaounde Ominisports Stadium were exceptionally busy on Saturday January 27, 2018. The event was the first playing day of the national Inter clubs championship called Zenith Insurance Inter Clubs Athletics meeting. Organised by the Cameroon Athletics Federation (FECA Athletics) in collaboration with Zenith Insurance Company, the competition brought together over 200 athletes from over 10 clubs across the country.

These include INJS, FAP, Cameroon Sports, Adamawa Athletics Club, University of Yaounde 1 Athletics Club, University of Yaounde II Athletics Club and Nzui Manto Athletics Club, among others.

The competition comes on the heels of an order by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education calling on all sports federations to launch their activities before March 31, 2018. The athletes competed in both the track and field events.

The track events are the 5km walk, 10km walk, 200m, 400m, 1, 500m, and the 10,000m. The field events included long jump, high jump, shot put, discus and javelin throws. Even though it was the first day of the national championship the performance of the athletes was high.

After a day of intense competition, Claude Chamaken Ngape from FAP Athletics Club finished first in the men's Javelin throw event after throwing a distance of 63m88. He broke the national record 62m98 he created in 2017. He was the overall best athlete of the competition. In the women's javelin throw Metsadong Jolivette from AIA Athletics Club was the first throwing a distance of 41m23.

In the men's long jump, Mayack II Marcel (INJS) finished first jumping a distance of 7m09. In the high jump event Mayak II Marcel and Matongno Bong Raoul both from INJS Atletics Club were brackets after jumping a distance of 1m90. In the women's high jump Marissouk A Goniki Patricia from IUG Athletics Club jumped a distance of 1m60. In the women's long jump, Sarwissi Zongabiro (FAP) was the first after jumping a distance of 5m69.

The Secretary General of FECA Athletics expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes. He said the federation will work together with partners to improve the performance of the athletes so that they will produce good results in international competitions. The second playing day has been billed for March 3 and 4, 2018 in Bafoussam in the West Region.