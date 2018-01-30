Tunisia: African Men's Handball Championship - Tunisia Emerge Champions

They beat Egypt 26-25 in the final in Libreville on Saturday January 27, 2018.

The 2018 African Men's' handball Championship ended in Libreville, Gabon on Saturday January 27, 2018. Organised by the African Handball Confederation, the competition brought together the best teams on the continent.

In the final, Tunisia emerged winners after outplaying arch rivals, Egypt, 26-24 in a tough encounter. It was a revenge for the Carthage Eagle who lost to Egypt 19-21 in the 2016 final in which Egypt won the cup. The Egyptians dominated the first half and at half time the score line was 15-13. The Tunisians however proved stronger in the second half winning the game 26-24. The victory brings the number of titles for Tunisia to ten since the introduction of the competition in 1974.

To reach the final Egypt beat Morocco, Angola, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo in the group stage. They beat Congo in the knockout stage beat Morocco again in the semi-final. Tunisia drew with Algeria, defeated Cameroon, Gabon and Congo in the group stage. The later played against DR Congo and Angola in quarter-finals and the semi-finals. Angola won the third place after they beat Morocco 29-26.

The National Men's Handball team of Cameroon occupied the ninth position after they beat Nigeria 27-19. The first three teams- Tunisia, Egypt and Angola will represent Africa at the World Handball Championship which will take place from January 9 to 27, 2019 in Germany and Denmark.