29 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Phola SAPS Investigating Concealment of Birth Case After Newborn Found in Sewer Pipe

Nelspruit — Members of the South African Police Service at Phola, near Ogies are looking for the unknown mother of a newly born baby boy who was found dumped in a sewage system soon after birth.

This comes about after a municipal worker who was on duty discovered the baby in a sewage drain in the area on Thursday, 25 January 2018, at about 10:00.

The worker immediately summoned the police who then activated all role-players to the scene where the baby, with the umbilical cord still intact was found. Paramedics at the scene declared the baby dead.

A case docket of concealment of birth has been opened at Phola SAPS and the Police are busy with the investigation. Currently the mother remains unknown, hence the appeal by the police for assistance from members of the community in identifying the mother.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Captain Christina Xaba at 082 318 9873 or 013 643 8416 or the SAPS Crime Stop number, 08600 10111.

