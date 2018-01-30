30 January 2018

South Africa: Parliament Concedes to DA's Request for Urgent Multi-Disciplinary Meeting to Deal With National Water Crisis

press release By Leon Basson MP

The DA welcomes the response from the Chairperson of Water and Sanitation Committee, Lulu Johnson, to our request to summon Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane to parliament.

Minister Mokonyane must brief members of parliament as well as South Africans on her department's interventions to resolve the drought crisis facing the country.

A joint meeting has been called for next week Tuesday, 6 February 2018, between Ministers of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF), Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Finance and Water and Sanitation (DWS), Western Cape MEC and the Mayor alongside other stakeholders to come and brief Parliament of work done thus far.

This is with a view to align the respective initiatives and find sustainable solutions to the water crisis experienced by the Western Cape and other parts of the country including the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the Free State.

Minister Mokonyane must avail herself for this important meeting as this is an important subject that is of national relevance and it must be dealt with the urgency it deserves.

This is an opportunity for Minister Mokonyane to show leadership and become part of the solution which will seek to find a consolidated plan on the way forward. We hope this meeting will provide an opportunity to find sustainable solutions to addressing this crisis.

Leon Basson MP

DA Shadow Minister of Water and Sanitation

