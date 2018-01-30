29 January 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: UNAMID to Open Temporary Base in Darfur's Jebel Marra

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Fasher — The UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Sudan on Sunday concerning the opening of a temporary operating base in Golo, in Jebel Marra in Central Darfur.

The base will be established at two-and-a-half kilometres from Golo town, Unamid reported in a press release today.

The document was signed in Golo by the Governor of Central Darfur, Jaafar Abdelhakam, and the Unamid Head of Office, Sector Central, Lameck Kawiche.

Speaking at the ceremony, Unamid Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo thanked the Sudan authorities for their cooperation with the peacekeeping mission. He said he hoped that this would enable the Mission to fulfil its mandate as per provisions of UNSCR 2363.

"By allocating this piece of land to the United Nations and the African Union, the Government of Sudan demonstrates its commitment to the achievement of peace in Darfur and the welfare of Sudanese citizens," he said, adding that he hopes the people of Golo would witness the dividends of peace and stability.

Governor Abdelhakam explained that the two parties agreed that Unamid would contribute to paving the Nierteti-Golo-Rokoro road to facilitate communication between both parties and the people living in the region.

He further said the Central Darfur government had obtained the consent of the farmers in the area northeast of Golo where the base will be erected. They evacuated their lands after receiving compensation from the government.

The UN Country Team will assist Unamid with development and reconstruction work in Jebel Marra. The World Food Organization plans to start a food-for-work project in Golo.

Sudan

Investigative Journalist Paints 'A Depressing Picture' of Working in Sudan

A Sudanese journalist, who was arrested and released during the recent high bread price protests has painted a… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.