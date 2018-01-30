Sudan: UNAMID to Open Temporary Base in Darfur's Jebel Marra

El Fasher — The UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Sudan on Sunday concerning the opening of a temporary operating base in Golo, in Jebel Marra in Central Darfur.

The base will be established at two-and-a-half kilometres from Golo town, Unamid reported in a press release today.

The document was signed in Golo by the Governor of Central Darfur, Jaafar Abdelhakam, and the Unamid Head of Office, Sector Central, Lameck Kawiche.

Speaking at the ceremony, Unamid Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo thanked the Sudan authorities for their cooperation with the peacekeeping mission. He said he hoped that this would enable the Mission to fulfil its mandate as per provisions of UNSCR 2363.

"By allocating this piece of land to the United Nations and the African Union, the Government of Sudan demonstrates its commitment to the achievement of peace in Darfur and the welfare of Sudanese citizens," he said, adding that he hopes the people of Golo would witness the dividends of peace and stability.

Governor Abdelhakam explained that the two parties agreed that Unamid would contribute to paving the Nierteti-Golo-Rokoro road to facilitate communication between both parties and the people living in the region.

He further said the Central Darfur government had obtained the consent of the farmers in the area northeast of Golo where the base will be erected. They evacuated their lands after receiving compensation from the government.

The UN Country Team will assist Unamid with development and reconstruction work in Jebel Marra. The World Food Organization plans to start a food-for-work project in Golo.