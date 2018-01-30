29 January 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Villagers Attacked By Herders in North Darfur's Tawila

Tawila — Herders shot a man and abducted another in Tawila locality, east of Jebel Mara, in separate incidents over the weekend.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a listener reported that three armed herdsmen shot Khater Hamed Yousef on his land in the area of Agrouma, eight km north of Katu, on Saturday.

"Yousef was hit in his leg,"he said. "The attackers then took his 28 goats from him."

The second incident occurred on Sunday, in the area of Dolma, 15 km west of Tabit.

"Four militant herders intercepted a group of people who were on their way to collect firewood in the afternoon. They seized Haroun Saleh Juma and took him with them to an unknown destination," a witness told this station.

