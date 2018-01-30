Nigeria: Visionscape Provides Toll-Free Line for Residents to Report Refuse Heaps

As part of ongoing efforts to rid Lagos State of refuse and ensure the success of Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), Visionscape Sanitation Solutions has released a toll-free number to residents. The number, 08008792783 is to enable residents reach out to the firm and report any pile of waste around their areas.

The helpline, which is free, can be reached at any time. The company also announced that residents could make a similar report through its twitter handle, @VSsanitation.

Since last week, Visionscape has scaled up its waste evacuation operations in major areas in the state. Tonnes of heaps in Falomo Bridge, Ikoyi, Mushin, Agege, Oshodi, Obalende and Ikorodu,among other locations, have been cleared.

The firm also commenced distribution of waste bags to residents in order to ensure effective disposal and collection of waste from households, starting from Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA). Residents are expected to bag their waste properly in the bags and dispose them in waste bins.

The Igando-Ikotun Operations Manager, Visionscape Sanitation, stated during the handing over of refuse bags to the chairman of Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Morenike Adesina Williams, at the council secretariat, that environmental rejuvenation is a must in each community and that all hands must be on deck to rid Lagos of waste.

Also, the firm participated in cleanup of Makoko community, a neighbourhood on the coast of Lagos mainland, popularly characterized as a slum, with a dense population, which faces one of the greatest environmental problems - sewage and solid waste.During the cleanup, powered by Unilever, Visionscape joined forces with RecyclePoints, a waste and recycling social venture, to touch on the issues of poor sanitation in the area and encourage residents to keep their community clean.