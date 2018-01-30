Somalia: Kenya Claims Mandera Youth Aiding Shabaab

The government has the list of 35 individuals from Mandera county recruited by the al Shabaab to aid the Somali based terror group carry out attacks in the country.

North Eastern regional commissioner Mohamud Saleh said the individuals are well known to the locals since they have raised their families in Kenya.

Addressing the press after charing a peace committee meeting that brought together elders from 6 sub-counties of Mandera yesterday, Saleh said unless leaders from the area are ready to expose and condemn the group, the war against terrorism will never be won.

"We cannot pretend that we don't know where the problem is. Al Shabaab menace is being fueled by our own youth. Even if we blame it on Somalia, the ringleaders are our youth. I have the names of the youth who have been recruited by the terror group. They cross over annually to visit their families and nobody reports to authorities," said Saleh.

"We must be honest with ourselves here. Unless you leaders come out and take the lead in restoring and maintaining security in Mandera, then the region will never recover from insecurity," Saleh added.

He said it was a pity the region has spent most of its time and resources since independence to fight the infamous secession Shifta war, later the clan-based banditry infighting and now al Shabaab menace.

He said the region can't be calling and using resources on security meetings. He said leaders should start asking themselves some hard questions before everyone perishes.

Saleh who is on a five-day tour in Mandera and Wajir counties to acquaint himself with emerging challenging in the fight against terrorism is accompanied by the regional security team among them the senior assistant inspector general Omar Shurie and the Kenya police service regional commander Edward Mwamburi.