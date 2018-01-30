Somalia: UNICEF Says Death of Its Somalia Contractor Being Probed

The United Nations Children's Fund UNICEF said Saturday that investigation is underway after the fatal shooting of its contractor inside the UN agency's compound in Mogadishu on Friday.

A UNICEF Somalia spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying all UNICEF condoled with the family of the man who was killed on Friday afternoon.

"An investigation is underway, and UNICEF staff are safe. Our thoughts are with the family of the man who was killed," the spokesperson told Xinhua.

Sources said the former security guard at the UN agency who was reportedly sacked and later rehired shot the Ugandan chef before escaping from the compound.

The sources said the government security forces arrived at the compound shortly after the assailant had escaped and had begun investigating the incident.

No arrest has been made so far. The motive behind the shooting remained unclear. Enditem