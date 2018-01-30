Teboho Sefatsa made it a four-way tie for the lead in the opening round of the 14th event of Race to Q-School series on the IGT Challenge Tour on Monday.

The former Sunshine Tour winner was back at his ball-striking best as he produced a flawless five-under-par 67 to join rookie Ruan Conradie, Pretoria amateur Stals Swart and Sunshine Tour player Wynand Dingle at the top of the leaderboard at Wingate Park Country Club.

Indeed, the Gary Player School of 2017 member could have taken the outright lead, but his birdie attempt on the 18th green stayed above ground.

He was nevertheless pleased to join the lead in his fourth appearance on the country's premier golf development circuit this season.

'It was nice to shoot a good round today and put myself in a position' said Sefatsa. 'You want to win every time you play, but this game doesn't really work like that. I played a lot better than I did at Modderfontein last week and it would be special to keep this going.

'It was a pity about the par at the last and I only made one birdie on the front nine, so it could have been better. But I think five under is a good position to be in. I would love to get my hands on this trophy, especially with the Q-School Final Stage in March getting closer all the time.'

Conradie led the Race to Q-School Order of Merit, but he lost top spot to brother Estiaan after missing the cut in the last two events in the series. The local lad was thrilled to hit some form after two disappointing weeks.

'I only dropped one shot at the par-four 12th and that's is really encouraging,' said the 21-year-old Wanna Be A Champion Academy player.

'I just started hitting the right shots at the right time again. I made crucial putts and par-saves where it counted and when I did hit a bad shot, I recovered from it. That's what adds up to good scores, so I'm moving back in the right direction.'

Dingle eagled the second and birdied the third before he gave a shot back at the par-four sixth, but the Colesberg player rallied with 10, 15 and 17 for his 67, while Stals from Pretoria Country Club racked up eagles at two and 13 and cancelled two bogeys with a trio of birdies.

The leading group only has a slender one-shot lead on a chasing trio which features Ruan Korb, Gary Player School of 2017 player Makhetha Mazibuko and Peetie van der Merwe from the HPC Tuks Golf Academy.

Pieter Moolman, Toto Thimba Jnr, Marco de Beer, Tokkie van den Berg, Zambia's Dayne Moore, Conway Kunneke and Kyalami amateur Michael Faasen lurk a further shot back.

First Round Scores

All competitors SA unless otherwise specified and amateurs indicated as AMA.

67 - Ruan Conradie, Stals Swart AMA, Wynand Dingle, Teboho Sefatsa

68 - Ruan Korb, Makhetha Mazibuko, Peetie van der Merwe AMA

69 - Pieter Moolman, Marco de Beer, Tokkie van den Berg, Dayne Moore (ZAM), Conway Kunneke, Toto Thimba Jnr, Michael Faasen AMA

70 - Francois Coetzee, Tristen Strydom, Benjamin Follett-Smith (ZIM)

71 - DK Kim (KOR), Teaghan Gauche, Duane Keun, Jonathan Waschefort, Phillip Kruse AMA, Combrinck Smit

72 - Jade Buitendag, Keanu Pestana AMA, Gianni Pera AMA, Basil Wright, Estiaan Conradie, Rourke Van der Spuy, Eric Park (KOR), Michael Palmer, Andrew Carlsson AMA

73 - Herman Loubser, Philip Geerts (ITA), Juan Langeveld, Gerard Du Plooy, Angus Ellis-Cole AMA, Maritz Wessels, Bennie Van Der Merwe, Michael Kok AMA, Jason Roets, Ivan Mare AMA, Gilson Filho (BRA), Armand Van Dyk AMA, Jason Ackerman AMA, Louis Albertse AMA, Gary Daoust (BEL)

74 - Dino Capazario AMA, Zander Gous AMA, Dylan Mostert AMA, Kyle Barker, Marthin Scheepers, Heinrich Bruiners, Juran Dreyer AMA, Matt Bright, Reynhard Reynecke AMA, Roberto Lupini, Divan Marais, Michiel Bothma, Omar Sandys, Hendrikus Stoop AMA, Ruhan Van Dijk AMA, Morne V D Waltsleben AMA, Lance Ellerbeck AMA

75 - Thriston Lawrence, Paul Boshoff, Werner Van Wyk, Leon Visser, Ruan Huysamen (NAM), Martin Kraft AMA, Clinton Grobler, Michael Schutz

76 - NJ Arnoldi, Quintin Wilsnach, Jancarel Rossouw AMA, Eric Nel AMA, Mikhail Tewary, Jaco Prinsloo, Teagan Moore, Zabastian De Jager, John Bele, Deon Bredenkamp, Albert Venter, Shaun Bernstein AMA, Jens Hillerman AMA

77 - Luke Brown AMA, JC Coetzer, Coert Groenewald, Neville Mitchell AMA, Wayne Stroebel

78 - Wayne du Toit, Bryce Myburgh, Tom Watson AMA, Tristan Brice AMA, Igor Milicic (SRB), Aidan Boon AMA

79 - Michael Pfeifer AMA, Duan Nagel AMA

80 - Bradley Diggeden AMA, Handre Truter AMA, Richard Joubert, Arno Pretorius AMA

81 - Mitchell Kock AMA, Allister De Kock, Scott Chambers AMA

82 - Brandon Lydon AMA

83 - Hanro Booysen

84 - Nicholas Souranis AMA

85 - Lance Van Rensburg AMA

86 - Jason Reynolds AMA, Pieter Van Niekerk AMA

90 - CJ Brits AMA

RTD - Andi Dill