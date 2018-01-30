Kenya: Royal Media Services Speaks Out On TV Station Switch Off

Royal Media Services has spoken out after its television station and some of its FM stations were inexplicably switched off on Tuesday morning.

In a statement issued by RMS Managing Director Wachira Waruru, the media house said the affected transmissions include that of Citizen and Inooro TV stations.

He said that the switch off by the Communication Authority of Kenya was done with no official communication as to the reasons for the disconnection.

DISCONNECTED

"We would like to confirm that this morning the Communication Authority disconnected Citizen and Inooro TV transmission," said Mr Waruru.

"There has been no official communication as to why this action was taken. We are actively engaging the relevant government authorities to establish the reason for this action," he added.

NTV was also affected as its transmission were also disconnected. KTN and K24 were among the few stations that were still airing.

However, a few minutes later KTN TV also went off.