Cameroon: Buea - Hectic Home Coming for CPA Chair

All roads recently led to Bonjongo-Buea where the kindred and international visitors gave Honourable Lifaka a befitting homage.

After her election last November 2017 in Bangladesh as new Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), the Bonjongo-Fako-born Emilia Monjowa Lifaka has received heroic home blessings from her kindred at the Saint Paul College field in Bonjongo Sunday, January 21, 2018.

The ceremony ended with a symbolic gift of a canoe to the Head of State, President Paul Biya, through Jean Nkuete from the multitude of Fako and South West Chiefs. On handing over the gift, Chief Itina Monono of Great Soppo Buea promised President Paul Biya their full support come the presidential election this year.

As earlier explained by Chief Kama who was chair of the organising committee, the honour and celebration was worthwhile owing to the magnitude of the new position held by Honorable Lifaka as chair of 180 parliaments from 52 countries for over two billion people on the planet earth.

Representing the Head of State in Bonjongo was Jean Nkuete who is the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committte. Honourable Hilarion Etong (Deputy Speaker of Cameroon's Parliament), Dion Ngute (Cameroon's Minister Delegate in charge of the Commonwealth), Governors Bernard Okalia Bilai and Naseri Paul Bea respectively of the South West and Centre Regions.

Among the foreign delegations were Honourable Lindiwe Maseko who is chairperson of CPA Africa Region, Honourable Gladys Kokowe (Speaker of the Botswana Parliament). Officiating at the thanks giving high mass to mark the occasion for Honourable Lifaka were Bishop Andrew Nkea who is Ordinary of the Mamfe Diocese and her spiritual guide, the Ordinary of Buea, Bishop Immanuel Bushu, amidst a college of 30 priests and scores of reverends.

The chief celebrant, Bishop Nkea, painted a vivid picture of the woman, Lifaka, who has brought honour to Bonjongo, South West, Cameroon and Africa. The Bishop described her as exemplary servant, faithful Christian and positive politician.

Honourable Lifaka thanked her African peers and praised President Paul Biya for supporting her candidature at the Commonwealth CPA election.