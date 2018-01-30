29 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Heads of State of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt Reiterate Keenness to Maintain Good Relations Between Their Countries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Addis Ababa — The Heads of State of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt has underscored determination to keep up good relations between governments of the three countries and to work for joint coordination to serve the common interests of people of the three countries.

This came following a sitting of talks between President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Egyptian President Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi and Prime Minister of Ethiopia , Hailemariam Desalegn in Radisson Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday on the fringes of the African Union Summit to discuss the renaissance Dam crisis.

The Heads of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt raised their hands together to give indication that they are going to end state of tension that emerged after the meeting which they held Khartoum during which they reached understanding on Renaissance Dam.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour described as fraternal and positive the meeting of the three heads of state.

This Summit was preceded by meeting between Presidents AL-Bashir and Al-Sisi and another meeting between Al-Bashir and Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Egypt

Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sissi Faces Surprise Challenger in March Election

Moussa Mustafa Moussa, the head of Egypt's liberal Ghad party, is set challenge President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.