Egypt: Heads of State of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt Reiterate Keenness to Maintain Good Relations Between Their Countries

Addis Ababa — The Heads of State of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt has underscored determination to keep up good relations between governments of the three countries and to work for joint coordination to serve the common interests of people of the three countries.

This came following a sitting of talks between President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Egyptian President Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi and Prime Minister of Ethiopia , Hailemariam Desalegn in Radisson Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday on the fringes of the African Union Summit to discuss the renaissance Dam crisis.

The Heads of Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt raised their hands together to give indication that they are going to end state of tension that emerged after the meeting which they held Khartoum during which they reached understanding on Renaissance Dam.

Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour described as fraternal and positive the meeting of the three heads of state.

This Summit was preceded by meeting between Presidents AL-Bashir and Al-Sisi and another meeting between Al-Bashir and Prime Minister of Ethiopia.