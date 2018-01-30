30 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Is Diamond 'Rekindling' His Old Flame Wema Sepetu?

Photo: The Nation
Diamond Platinumz and Hamisa in Salome.
By Naira Habib

A video has emerged online showing Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz and his old flame model Wema Sepetu getting cozy at an event organized by the crooner's music record label Wasafi.

The clip begins with Diamond giving Wema a lengthy hug and then proceeds to greet the people around. He then takes his attention back to Wema, holding her on the shoulders.

Wema reciprocates the embrace by placing her hand on the singer's waist. The two engage in small talk and at one point Diamond is seen pushing Wema's head to rest on his chest, while they continue whispering in each other's ears.

Wema na Diamond Again😂😂😂😂 Tukinao lazima akeshe makanisani 😂😂😂😂 na asipoangalia hii Couple inarudi upyaaa!! si mnaona walivyo hot wanavyoendana hapo👌🏾🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Udaku & Umbea Grade One😎 (@mtoto_wa_magu) on Jan 28, 2018 at 9:22pm PST

BABY MAMA DRAMA

The clip, which has since gone viral, has left many fans of the two celebrities wondering whether they might be rekindling their love affair.

The former Miss Tanzania was among the first women to date the Salome hit maker when he was starting out as a singer.

Diamond later left Wema to be with his current partner Zari Hassan with whom they have two children.

However, the singer's life has since been riddled with endless baby mama drama that has seemingly strained his relationship with Zari.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

