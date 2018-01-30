NAMIBIA's national women's indoor hockey team lost 5-0 to the Netherlands in a friendly match in Amsterdam on Monday.

Namibia did well to keep the Netherlands, who are the top ranked team in the world at bay for most of the first half, but the Dutch took a 2-0 lead through two short corner goals at the break.

In the second half the Dutch piled on the pressure and another goal from a short corner and two field goals gave them a comfortable 5-0 victory in the end.

Despite the defeat, Namibia's manager Tersia Venter said the team played well.

"The game was very fast, but our defensive strategy worked out very well. Ball speed and placement of short corners was the difference between the two teams," she said.

"We had quite a few turnovers that could easily have resulted in goals, but we missed the target by the smallest of margins. We still have work to do on our defensive and attacking structure, while the Netherlands' experience also played a major role," she said.

Namibia will play two more friendly matches against the Netherlands in Utrecht on Tuesday, ahead of the Indoor Hockey World Cup which starts in Berlin on 7 February.