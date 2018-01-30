Somalia: AU Peacekeepers Targeted in Landmine Blast in Beledweyne

A landmine explosion struck a military convoy carrying African Union peacekeepers in Beledweyne city, the regional capital of Hiran province on Monday morning.

A witness told Radio Shabelle that an improvised explosive device [IED] ripped through Djiboutian soldiers serving with the AU Mission to Somalia [AMISOM] at the east of the town.

The explosion has inflicted casualties on the AU forces after one of their vehicles has been damaged by the IED, but, the exact number of the casualty figures was not confirmed.

Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it destroyed a military vehicle and killed Djiboutian peacekeepers. AMISOM is yet to comment on the incident.