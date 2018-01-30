South Africa: AU Committed to Implementing Agenda 2063

The 30th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) took a number of important decisions that demonstrated the readiness of AU member states to fully implement the commitments made in the continental organisation's flagship programme, Agenda 2063.

The Presidency says decisions taken at the 30th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) demonstrate the readiness of AU member states to fully implement Agenda 2063.

Agenda 2063 is the AU's flagship programme, which serves as the strategic framework for the socio-economic transformation of the continent over the next 50 years.

The Presidency on Monday said the decisions taken at the summit relate to, among other things, the sustenance of peace and security, free movement of people, goods and services, and improving political and democratic governance on the continent.

"It is gratifying that the continent is moving ahead with the implementation of Agenda 2063, and it is vital that we are taking decisions that have a direct impact on the lives of the people of the continent. We are, in a very practical manner, removing barriers to trade, investment and tourism," President Jacob Zuma said in a statement.

The President arrived back in South Africa on Tuesday from a successful visit to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, where he led the South African Government delegation to the 30th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

The summit was held on Sunday and Monday under the theme, 'Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa's Transformation'.

On Monday, the AU leaders launched the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

"The SAATM, of which South Africa is a signatory, provides for the full liberalisation of market access between African states, free exercise of traffic rights, elimination of restrictions on ownership and full liberalisation of frequencies, fares and capacities," the Presidency said.

The summit elected President Paul Kagame of Rwanda as chair of the AU for the year 2018, taking over from President Alpha Conde of the Republic of Guinea.

President Zuma congratulated President Kagame and assured him of South Africa's readiness to work with him as he steers the AU.

The Presidency said South Africa was elected to serve as one of the Vice Chairs of the Bureau of the AU, representing the Southern African region.

The other member states of the Bureau are Libya (North Africa), Republic of Congo (Central Africa) and the Republic of Guinea (West Africa).

"On the state of peace and security on the continent, the summit discussed the situations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Libya and Western Sahara.

"The summit noted that the continent remains largely peaceful and that the situations in the countries under discussion required more concerted efforts from the AU and its member states, geared towards sustainable peace and stability within the framework of Agenda 2063, in particular the goal to silence the guns by the year 2020," the Presidency said.

Strengthening AU/UN relations

The summit emphasised the need for continuous engagement and cooperation between the AU and the United Nations (UN).

In this regard, the summit reappointed President Zuma to continue his role of championing this initiative.

President Zuma met the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, on the margins of the summit.

The two leaders recommitted themselves to fostering closer cooperation between the AU and the UN.

President Zuma said he was pleased to see the AU embracing the decision by South Africa to mark the centenary of South Africa's first post-apartheid President, Tata Nelson Mandela.

"We were pleased to see the warmth with which our fellow Africans received the message about commemorating Madiba's centenary. This once again shows that Africa is ready to preserve Madiba's legacy of pan-African solidarity as well as peace and reconciliation," he said.