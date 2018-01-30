Photo: Martin Mukangu/Nation Media Group

Mombasa Island Cargo Terminal (MICT) team members from left Karim Abanny, Magda Jurkoweicka, Philip Arungah and Omwake Arungah pose with the title after winning the Chairman’s Cup after beating Royal Salute 5-4 in the final at the Nairobi Polo Club. on January 28, 2018.

Nineteen-year-old Natasha Tisminiesky made a grand entry to the legion of award winners at weekend, laying claim to the Most Valuable Player accolade during Chairman's Cup tournament at Nairobi Polo Club.

Tisminiesky, who returned this month from professional polo lessons in Argentina, scored five goals in the tournament, earning the approval of former Nairobi Polo Club chairman Raphael Nzomo whose team failed to make the final stage.

The teenage sensation scored three goals for team Royal Salute on Sunday, although this proved insufficient as they fell 5-4 to eventual winners Mombasa Island Cargo Terminal (MICT) in the final on Sunday.

Her five goals during the two-day tournament made her the second highest scorer behind talented youngster Omwakwe Arunga who scored six goals.

"I would like to thank the organisers and sponsors for making this tournament possible, and my opponents for putting some good pressure on us. We didn't win this time but next time we shall come back stronger," she said.

The Chairman's Cup marked the end of the local pre-season period, and focus now shifts to the 2018 season which begins after the April rains.

Team MICT retained the title with the brilliant quartet of Omwakwe (handicap 0.5), his father Philip (2), Karim Abbany (-1) and Magda Jurkoweicka (-2), trouncing the Royal Salute team of Jamie Hayward (0.5), Anthony Wahome (0), Kevin Kaniu (0) and Tisminiesky (0.5).

Surprisingly, Team Samurai failed to reach the final despite having won both the Maria Bencivenga Cup and Soldiers Salute Trophy played earlier this month. Samurai, featuring Raphael Nzomo (2.5), Hiromi Nzomo (0), Jadini Nzomo (-1) and Amani Nzomo (-1), lost 4.5-4 to Jamie Hayward's Royal Salute.

Space and Style took the wooden spoon for the fourth straight week, and it fell on Miranda Romjin to collect it from the podium.