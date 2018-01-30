29 January 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Preventing Crimes

Senafe — A seminar was recently organized in the Senafe sub-zone with a view to strengthen the participation of the youth and students in preventing crimes.

Indicating that the seminar that was organized for the junior and high school students was aimed at increasing the role of the students in controlling crimes and accidents, the commander of the Police Station in the sub-zone, Lt. Amenai Zewde said that extensive discussion was conducted on the causes and consequences of crimes.

Pointing out that respect to each other and tolerance as well as abiding to law are among the noble societal values of the Eritrean people, Lt. Amenai called on the youth to increase their awareness and play due part in prevention crimes.

He also called for staying away from harmful addictions and illegal activities and to ensure their health and become exemplary to their peer groups.

The students on their part said that such seminars have significant contribution in raising the awareness of the youth and called for its sustainability.

