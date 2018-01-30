29 January 2018

Shabait.com

Eritrea: Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara — The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare stated that Eritrean nationals residing in the Diaspora contributed 62,316 Dollars towards augmenting the martyrs trust fund.

According to the Ministry, the Eritrean community members residing in the Swedish cities of Orebro, Skara and Almhult, Uppsala, Jonkoping and Aneby as well as nationals residing in the Norwegian city of Donch contributed 36,539 Dollars.

The remaining 25,776 was contributed by the Eritrean community members in Toronto and Edmonton, Holydays Coordinating Committee in Winnipeg, and nationals residing in the cities of Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph as well as Holydays Coordinating Committee in London.

