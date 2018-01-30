Nigeria: Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships Will Rival IAAF Events, Says Solomon Ogba

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships yesterday vowed to stage an event that will not only be the best in the continent, but will rival the IAAF World Championships in terms of organization and management.

Chairmen of the LOC, Chief Solomon Ogba told The Guardian yesterday shortly after signing the broadcast agreement and unveiling of the championship's mascot and logo that the government and people of Delta State would do everything possible to host one of the best athletics championships ever. The Games mascot is called 'Ugo' which means the Eagles.

"This championships will serve as trials for African athletes that will participate at the IAAF World Cup in Athletics, so the who is who in African athletics will be in Asaba, including members of the IAAF family.

"At its last congress, the IAAF made it mandatory for athletes that will participate in the IAAF World Championships to also participate in Area Championships, so we are expecting a full house in Asaba. The signing of broadcast agreement with Kwese TV and unveiling of the mascot and logo ceremony we did today is so significant, and I want to say that Nigeria will be a good host," Ogba stated.

Evang. Ogba, who is preparing to lead the Nigerian Bobsled team to the Winter Olympics in South Korea revealed that the mascot and the logo was produced by students of Delta State.

"Like previous championships and games that we have hosted in Delta State, this championship will be a community event. Everybody in Delta State and other parts of the world who can add value to it will be given the opportunity to do so. For the mascot and logo, we made it a competition for the youths and I am happy with what they did." The championship will hold in August.