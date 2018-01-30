South Africa: Hendricks Makes SA History With Rare Triple

Highveld Lions batsman Reeza Hendricks has become the first batsman in domestic cricket history to score centuries in all three franchise competitions during the same season.

The right-handed opener scored his first century of the One-Day Cup season when he hit 105 against the Knights on Friday to complete the feat.

Hendricks blasted his maiden 20-over ton - a score of 102 not out - against the Dolphins in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge during November, while he made 108 against the Knights in the Sunfoil Series during October.

"As a batsman that was one of my targets to score hundreds in all three formats this season," he said. "But to say it is one thing and to achieve it is really great and very satisfying.

"I didn't know it was a stat, though, and after scoring the 100 in the last game, our batting coach mentioned it to me.

"So, it came as a nice surprise. Knowing that I'm the first guy to do it, that's pretty cool."

The Lions had a disappointing 50-over campaign, failing to qualify for the semi-final round.

Hendricks, capped at T20 level by the Proteas, admits it would have been far better to achieve the record had his team excelled in the competition.

"It would have nice to have done it and helped the team reach the semi-final of the One-Day Cup at the same time," the 28-year-old added.

"It's not been a good competition for us, which is disappointing, but there's still the four-day season to come. Hopefully I can help the team to success there."

