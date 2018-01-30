29 January 2018

Sudan: Print-Runs of Two Sudanese Newspapers Confiscated On Sunday

Khartoum — Officers of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) confiscated the printed editions of Akhbar El Watan, the mouthpiece of the Sudanese Congress Party, and the Communist Party El Midan on Sunday.

Hanadi El Siddig, the editor-in-chief of Akhbar El Watan, told Radio Dabanga yesterday that it was the third time this month that the newspaper was gagged.

She described the actions of the NISS as "unacceptable", and stressed that the Sudanese media will not yield to the dictates of the government".

Since the beginning of this year, the NISS has tightened its already strong grip on the Sudanese media. Editors-in-chief received instructions from security officers not to cover any protests against the new austerity measures that went into effect in the first week of January.

After the government announced the increase of the US Dollar customs rate from SDG 6.7 to SDG 18 caused a rise in the Dollar exchange rate in the parallel market. The Dollar rate in the black market increased with six Sudanese Pound in less than two weeks. Prices of basic commodities doubled, and in some cases even tripled.

In various Sudanese towns, people took to the streets in spontaneous or organised protests against the soaring prices. Journalists present at these demonstrations, including correspondents of Reuters and AFP, were detained.

Most of them have been released except Amal Habani, working for El Hurra, and Kamal Karrar of El Midan newspaper.

