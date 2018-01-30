29 January 2018

Sudan: North Darfur - 'Detainees Severely Tortured By Militiamen'

Saraf Omra — Six detainees in the Saraf Omra Prison in North Darfur have reportedly been subjected to torture by paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Multiple sources told Radio Dabanga that native administration leaders Omda Adam Jarar Nahar (75), Omda Mohamed Yahya Abdallah (70), Abdallah Hammad Ismail (65), and Hussein Adam Jadallah (60) who works as a nurse at the Saraf Omra Hospital, accountant Abdelrahman Adam Jadallah (55), and Ibrahim Ibrahim Deidan (45) were severely tortured inside the prison.

The men were held by members of the SRF, Sudan's main government militia, last week. Reasons for the detention remain unclear.

Earlier this month, a pharmacy employee died by torture during his detention by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in Gireida, South Darfur.

Radio Dabanga reported on Sunday about maltreatment and torture of a communist leader and a journalist detained by the NISS in Khartoum. Other political detainees have reportedly been transported from Khartoum to prisons in Darfur.

