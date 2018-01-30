Sudan: Mahmoud Meets Moro's Delegation

Khartoum — Assistant of President of the Republic, Ibrahim Mahmoud met in the Republican Palace, Monday a delegation from members of Moro ,a sub-ethnic group of Nuba tribe, in Khartoum State.

The meeting reviewed peace efforts and importance of concerted endeavors to push the peace process. Member of the delegation and former parliamentarian, Yousif Marfaeen said in press statements after the meeting that the audience tackled the over peace-related issues.

He urged the Government and the SPLM-North Sector to speed up achievement of comprehensive peace in Sudan.

Marfaeen appreciated the Government opening channels of contact with people to make consultation over peace issues.