29 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister At Ministry of Animal Resources Discusses With Unido Delegation Development of Fisheries Sector

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Animal Resources Dr. Jalaluddin Rabih has discussed with the delegation of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) headed by its Country Representative in Sudan Dr. Mohamed El-Sayid Abdel-Mo'umin cooperation prospects between the organization and the ministry for the development of fisheries sector and fish farming the Red Sea State.

Dr. Rabih welcomed, during his meeting at the ministry premises Monday with the UNIDO delegation, the partnership with the UNIDO, stressing that the fish sector is a promising sector and representing the alternative source for the red meat and supporting the national economy. He pointed out that the fish sector provides job opportunities for the students and university graduates, pointing out that the General Fisheries Department has been upgraded to a public corporation for the importance of this sector to reach the desired goals.

For his part, the head of the UNIDO delegation commended the smart partnership between the Ministry and UNIDO, pledging to provide all the support required for this project, adding that the UNIDO looked forward to further partnership with the ministry as Sudan enjoys tremendous fish resources and that the sector required more effort to be exerted to enable it supports the national economy and supply food.

