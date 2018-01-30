29 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of the President to Attend Patriotic Night

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi and Governor of Khartoum State will attend the " Patriotic Night" at Friendship Hall theatre in Khartoum Tuesday.

The Night will be organized by the Khartoum State' Students Union as part of celebrations of the 62nd Anniversary of Independence under the slogan" Ever Remains Homeland".

Chairman of General Students Union , Hago Ahmed Mohamed said the Patriotic Night is part of the Union activities celebrating the independence Day.

