29 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Receives Message From Kuwaiti Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bari Hassan Salih received a message of Prime Minister of Kuwait dealing with development of relations between the two countries in all fields.

The National Prime Minister affirmed during his meeting in the Republican Palace Monday with Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan, Bassam Mohamed who handed him over the message strength of the Sudan-Kuwait relations and Sudan keenness to boost them in all domains.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador described in press statements as developed and distinguished the relations between Sudan and Kuwait , disclosing that the meeting discussed ways of enhancing the bilateral relations.

He added that the upcoming period would witness more Kuwaiti projects in Sudan.

Sudan

Investigative Journalist Paints 'A Depressing Picture' of Working in Sudan

A Sudanese journalist, who was arrested and released during the recent high bread price protests has painted a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.