Sudan: Bakri Receives Message From Kuwaiti Counterpart

Khartoum — First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bari Hassan Salih received a message of Prime Minister of Kuwait dealing with development of relations between the two countries in all fields.

The National Prime Minister affirmed during his meeting in the Republican Palace Monday with Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan, Bassam Mohamed who handed him over the message strength of the Sudan-Kuwait relations and Sudan keenness to boost them in all domains.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador described in press statements as developed and distinguished the relations between Sudan and Kuwait , disclosing that the meeting discussed ways of enhancing the bilateral relations.

He added that the upcoming period would witness more Kuwaiti projects in Sudan.