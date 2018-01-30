Sudan: Ambassador Hamid Expresses Optimism Over Upcoming Round of Negotiations

Khartoum — The Official Spokesman of the Government Delegation to negotiations over the Two Areas , Ambassador Hassan Hamid expressed optimism over upcoming of round of negotiations scheduled to start after tomorrow in Addis Ababa.

He said in a statement to SUNA after meeting held at Ministry of Information and chaired by State Minister for Information, Yasser Yousif about media coverage of the negotiations that coming round of talks is a resumption to previous round of last August.

Ambassador Hamid said since last August there were some changes occurred in favor of achievement of peace.

He underlined that there are genuine desires from people of the Two Areas for achievement of peace , stability and development.