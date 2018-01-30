Sudan: Minister of Communications Praises Sudanese-Chinese Relations

Khartoum — The Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Tahani Abdullah has lauded the Sudanese-Chinese relations and China support to Sudan, stressing her ministry's keenness to implement its portion within the framework of the protocol of strategic relations signed between the two presidents of the two countries.

During her meeting with the new Huawei Director in Sudan Hwang Shi, the minister commended the company's efforts in supporting the country's communication and information technology's (ICT) sector and its efforts in building, upgrading and training specialists in this field.

She also hoped that the company establishes a specialized center to train future engineers from students and new graduates as well as contribution to the implementation of the strategy on indigenization of software production by providing the necessary assistance to complete the project of the National Center for Software.

For his part, Huawei's new director expressed his happiness for coming to work in Sudan, praising the qualifications, expertise and advanced infrastructure on which the ICT sector is based in Sudan and the Sudanese knowledge community.

He announced the company's readiness to proceed in the development of its projects and work programs in Sudan, especially after the lifting of the US embargo on Sudan for its role in creating favourable investment environment.