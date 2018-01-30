Sudan: Political Leaders in S. Kordofan Agree On Success of the Forthcoming Round of Negotiations

Kadugli — A number of political parties and political leaders from South Kordofan have agreed on the success of the forthcoming peace negotiations between on two regions on Saturday.

Hadi Osman Ando, Deputy Chairman of the National Congress (NC) in the state and member of the government negotiating delegation of the two regions has affirmed the readiness and seriousness of the delegation for the upcoming round.

He expected the negotiations to be decisive to reach a comprehensive and lasting peace that will finally end the war file in both regions.

He said that the home front is ready for peace and not to return to the war square again through the beginning of security arrangements related to cessation of hostilities, which leads to a comprehensive cease-fire and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the affected and needy population.

The political secretary of the Justice and Equality Movement, Wing of Abdul Rahman Banat and a member of the South Kordofan Legislative Council, Yazid Dafallah al-Rashash, believes that the two sides believe that war is not worth fighting and that negotiation and dialogue are the most effective means of resolving and achieving peace.

Stressing the need to address the issue of the two regions in light of the outcomes of the national dialogue, calling for the settlement of the issue under the unified Sudan.

The Head of the Ummah Party for Reform and Development in the state, the Chairman of the Peace Committee in the Legislative Council of the state, Belo Mohammed Saleh, said the political and popular will is directed towards peace, which has become a strategic goal of the state.

The Head of the National Party of Rabat in the state and member of the leadership Office of the center, Sadiq Adam has affirmed the desire of the two sides to realize peace.