Sudan: Saudi Visiting Delegation Expresses Desire to Import Red Meat

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources Dr. Kamal Tajel-Sir has praised the developed relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia in various fields, especially in the field of animal resources.

This came during a meeting at his office in the ministry Monday with the Saudi delegation which is currently visiting the country headed by Dr. Bakri Abdul-Rahman al-Teraifi.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed its desire to import red meat instead of live animals.

Dr. Tajel-Sir stressed that the animal resources in Sudan has a good reputation for dependence on natural grasslands and non-infected with diseases and epidemics.

He pointed out that the delegation would visit the cities of Sawakin, Kassala, Al-Ubaid and Al-Khowie to inspect the infrastructure of the exports animal resources in Sudan.

The meeting underscored formation of a technical committee to discuss items related to the importation of red meat.