South Africa: Team SA Had to Work Double-Time and Hit the Right Notes to Capture World's Attention At Davos

analysis

Team South Africa has returned from the World Economic Forum at Davos triumphantly, claiming renewed investor confidence and interest in a country soon to be helmed by Cyril Ramaphosa. But the reality is that South Africa is no longer the special case it once was. At Davos, the country was competing for business not just with other African nations trumpeting newly confident leadership, but also the rest of the world.



If the interview CNN's Christiane Amanpour carried out with Cyril Ramaphosa last week at Davos can be taken as representative of the world's current concerns about South Africa, they are: 1. corruption; 2. President Jacob Zuma, and 3. the Cape water crisis.

These are the issues to which Amanpour devoted most of her time on the line with Ramaphosa, who delivered the perfect investor-friendly responses to each. Those involved in corruption and State Capture will be "sent to jail". The ANC is actively looking at an exit plan for Zuma. And as soon as he returned from Davos, Ramaphosa planned to "corral as many people as possible" to "bring water to the people of Cape Town without any fail".

At Davos, Ramaphosa appeared to be a hit,...