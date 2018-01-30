Mauritius: MSME and Cooperatives Development - Mauritius and China to Sign MoU

press release

The Ministry of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives and the State Administration for Industry and Commerce of the People's Republic of China will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Cooperatives Development.

The MoU will establish a general framework for bilateral relations and provide for cooperation in three main areas.

These are: capacity building for developing policy and institutional framework through exchange of experts for the development of MSMEs and Cooperatives; exploring the possibility of holding joint workshops and conferences on issues of mutual interest and best practices in the fields of MSME and Cooperatives Development and training of entrepreneurs in various fields such as crafts or handicrafts.