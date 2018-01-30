Kenya 'Switches Off' TV and Radio Stations Over Coverage of Odinga's Swearing-in Ceremony - Reports

Television and radio stations in most of parts of Kenya have reportedly been switched off over their plan to cover opposition leader Raila Odinga's "swearing-in" ceremony.

"The Communications Authority of Kenya has switched off Citizen Television and Radio in most parts of the country over the coverage of the NASA 'swearing-in' plan," Kenya's Citizen said on its website on Tuesday.

Kenya's opposition said on Monday that it would "swear in" Odinga as alternative president on Tuesday despite the attorney general's warning that such a protest act challenging the official president will amount to treason.

Norman Magaya, the CEO of the opposition National Super Alliance, said the heavy deployment of the police to Uhuru Park in Nairobi would not stop the ceremony.

Reports indicated that supporters Odinga had already gathered in Nairobi on Tuesday ahead of a ceremony to swear him, three months after he claimed an election was stolen from him.

The planned "inauguration" has raised fears of violence as police had vowed not to allow the event to go ahead. However officers kept their distance as hundreds gathered at the Uhuru park venue.

Odinga, 72, a veteran opposition leader who claimed he has had three elections stolen from him, has refused to accept President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election, which came after a deeply divisive 2017 polls season in which rights activists say at least 92 people were killed.

First was an election on August 8, won by Kenyatta, which was annulled in a historic decision by the Supreme Court, which ordered a re-run on October 26.

Claiming the poll would not be fair, Odinga boycotted the second vote and Kenyatta won with 98%.

Odinga postponed a previous effort to swear himself in last month.

Source: News24